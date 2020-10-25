OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

