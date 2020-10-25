OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,020,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $9,996,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

