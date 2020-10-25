OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.13

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) (LON:OPG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $10.76. OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 265,657 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 million and a PE ratio of 5.29.

About OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

