Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

ORAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

ORAN opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 76,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 144,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

