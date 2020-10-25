Outset Medical, Inc.’s (NYSE:OM) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Outset Medical’s (NYSE:OM) quiet period will end on Monday, October 26th. Outset Medical had issued 8,951,111 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $241,679,997 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During Outset Medical’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE OM opened at $49.73 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

