Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG opened at $119.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $120.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.