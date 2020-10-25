Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,200 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $330.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $335.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.06 and a 200-day moving average of $300.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

