Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $475,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $818,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,598,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,483,000 after acquiring an additional 504,965 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

