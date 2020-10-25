Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.