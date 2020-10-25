Parity Group (LON:PTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.00. Parity Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 195,597 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.93.

Parity Group (LON:PTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

