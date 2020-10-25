PAXEX Price Reaches $0.0003 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $4,746.04 and approximately $8.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.54 or 0.00805965 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000567 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.