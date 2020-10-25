PCHAIN Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $6.82 million and $19,560.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.57 or 0.04498266 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00302473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,861,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 813,918,057 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

