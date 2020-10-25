Persimmon (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BLWYF opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.