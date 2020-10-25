Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.30. Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 136,114 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.71.

Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) Company Profile (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including the IV and V blocks that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers, and XX blocks that cover an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

