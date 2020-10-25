Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.0% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 75,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $214,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $50.48 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

