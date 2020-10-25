Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BOCOM International cut Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.77.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 54.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.