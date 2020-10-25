Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinterest from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.55.

NYSE:PINS opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $2,621,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $2,784,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock valued at $180,048,915.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

