Piper Sandler Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

PFBC stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

