PIVX (PIVX) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Graviex, Binance and Coinroom. PIVX has a market cap of $20.24 million and $161,089.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00031157 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, Crex24, YoBit, Coinbe, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bisq, BiteBTC, Graviex, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.