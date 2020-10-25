Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $11.63 Average PT from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGP. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 4,403,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,310. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

