Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

In other Plus Therapeutics news, Director Greg Petersen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $42,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

