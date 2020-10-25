Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POR. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of POR opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 163.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

