PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 853.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $4,285,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $138.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

