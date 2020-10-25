Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

NYSE PDS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.64.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.12.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

