Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.04. Premier African Minerals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,187,588,468 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and a P/E ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

