Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.98

Shares of Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.98 and traded as high as $99.10. Premier Foods shares last traded at $94.35, with a volume of 1,667,038 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $842.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.98.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.