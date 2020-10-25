Premium Brands Holdings Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$862.60 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

PBH stock opened at C$98.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.98. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$62.79 and a 52-week high of C$102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

