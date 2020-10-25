Proactis (LON:PHD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.18

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.18 and traded as low as $31.36. Proactis shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 43,317 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.18.

About Proactis (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

