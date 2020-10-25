PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.68. PVH posted earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PVH by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PVH by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PVH by 1,441.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.