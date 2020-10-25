PWR Coin (PWR) Trading Down 45.4% This Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 91.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $39,421.09 and $5.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,979.44 or 1.00062799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00041526 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00559785 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.54 or 0.00805965 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00095000 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004031 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

