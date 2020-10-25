Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

NYSE AR opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.74.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Antero Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 43,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.