Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Markel Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $13.26.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,075.50.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,027.00 on Friday. Markel has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $998.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $966.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Markel by 137.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $378,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Markel by 137.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Markel by 122.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

