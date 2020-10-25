Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Decreased by B.Riley Securit

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – B.Riley Securit lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. B.Riley Securit analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

CDOR stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.22).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

