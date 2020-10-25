Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$217.70 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 303.55. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 48,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total value of C$458,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,010. Also, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,577. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,200 shares of company stock worth $942,294.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

