Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for VolitionRX Ltd Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VolitionRX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VolitionRX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get VolitionRX alerts:

VNRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Aegis cut their target price on shares of VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of VolitionRX stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. VolitionRX has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other VolitionRX news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 19,500 shares of VolitionRX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $62,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,885.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of VolitionRX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,505,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,077.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VolitionRX by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VolitionRX by 196.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VolitionRX by 328.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRX during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.