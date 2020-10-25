Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

