QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.23

QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.23 and traded as low as $28.00. QNB shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 1,637 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $100.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter.

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

