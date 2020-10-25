QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Achieves Market Cap of $877,935.47

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $877,935.47 and approximately $44,810.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00231988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.01356673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00137574 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.