QuarkChain Price Down 3.5% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $18.94 and $32.15. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $44.80 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034039 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $585.71 or 0.04515449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00300534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,587,377,492 coins and its circulating supply is 9,087,377,491 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $10.39, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33, $50.98, $5.60, $7.50 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.