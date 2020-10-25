Qubitica Trading 79% Higher This Week (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Qubitica token can now be bought for approximately $5.67 or 0.00043577 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $3,298.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qubitica has traded 79% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00120919 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000803 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00021026 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00006927 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

