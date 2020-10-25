Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,688 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 61.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $127.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.37.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

