RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $821.67 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 71.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

