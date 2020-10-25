RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RAPT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $18,756,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock worth $80,070 and sold 636,000 shares worth $19,813,820. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.