RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) declared a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

