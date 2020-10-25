Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L) (LON:RECI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.31

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L) (LON:RECI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $121.31 and traded as high as $124.90. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI.L) shares last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 103,457 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $283.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

