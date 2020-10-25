Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

