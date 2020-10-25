Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.36

Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.36 and traded as low as $125.00. Redcentric plc (RCN.L) shares last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 23,478 shares.

RCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Redcentric plc (RCN.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. FinnCap lifted their price target on shares of Redcentric plc (RCN.L) from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.23 million and a P/E ratio of -17.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.36.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

