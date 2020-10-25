ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Tops $78,220.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bisq, BiteBTC, Bittrex and YoBit. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,979.05 or 0.99964816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00041564 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00559767 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00803061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00094997 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004011 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, C-Patex, BiteBTC, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

