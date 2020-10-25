Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.16. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

