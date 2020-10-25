Ren (REN) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, Ren has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, OKEx, IDEX and DDEX. Ren has a total market cap of $284.09 million and approximately $44.47 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034047 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.71 or 0.04515439 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00303050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, UEX, DDEX, Huobi Global, Tidex, IDEX, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

